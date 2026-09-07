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Qalibaf: US Faces Mounting Economic and Financial Pressures
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the United States is facing growing economic and financial pressures, responding to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claims about the US economy and oil prices.
In a post on X on Monday, Qalibaf shared an image of “Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner” to challenge Bessent’s assertion that the US economy is entering a “liftoff phase.”
He pointed to developments involving US fuel prices, Treasury holdings, military recruitment, and Federal Reserve policy.
“Wheels up. Warm-ups before liftoff,” Qalibaf wrote, followed by references to record diesel prices, Japan reducing its US Treasury holdings, Norway’s alleged reduction in overseas spending, low military recruitment, and warning signs from the Fed’s projections.
Qalibaf was responding to comments Bessent made in an interview with Lara Trump, in which the Treasury secretary said oil prices could fall to $40-$50 per barrel after the Iran conflict while maintaining that the US economy was in a “liftoff phase.”
Qalibaf highlighted several economic developments, including record US diesel prices and Japan’s position as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities. He also pointed to recent reductions in Japan’s overseas debt holdings.
US Treasury data showed Japan remained the largest foreign holder of US Treasuries in June, with holdings of approximately $1.12 trillion.
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