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Tehran Warns Seoul Against Gulf Military Role

Tehran Warns Seoul Against Gulf Military Role
folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei warned South Korea on Monday that any operational participation or military presence in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz would be considered direct support for the United States.

In a Korean-language post on X, Baghaei stressed that Iran and South Korea have maintained relations for more than 64 years based on mutual respect, adding that Tehran highly values its friendly ties with Seoul.

However, he warned that amid what Iran describes as its defense against US aggression, any foreign military presence in the Gulf or Hormuz would be viewed as support for the “aggressor side” and could have “serious consequences.”

Baghaei also said no “sovereign and responsible government” should submit to US pressure or “extortion” to participate in what he described as aggressive actions against Iran.

Iran strait of hormuz gulf seoul war on iran SouthKorea

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Last Update: 07-09-2026 Hour: 11:00 Beirut Timing

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