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’Israeli’ Settler Seriously Wounded in Stabbing Near Nablus
By Staff, Agencies
An "Israeli" settler was seriously wounded in a stabbing operation near Usarin, southeast of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on Monday morning, while "Israeli occupation forces" launched a search operation for the Palestinian who carried it out.
According to "Israeli" Army Radio, a Palestinian arrived by car at a settlement farm near Usarin, exited the vehicle, stabbed a settler, and then fled by car. "Israeli" Channel 14 also reported that the settler was seriously wounded.
Local sources said the operation took place in the Jabal Qamas area between Usarin and Beita, which has recently witnessed repeated settler attacks against Palestinians, as well as land seizures and the establishment of new settlement outposts.
"Israeli" media later reported that occupation forces killed the Palestinian during a search operation. According to the reports, he attempted to stab the commander of the force while "Israeli" troops were trying to detain him, after which they shot and killed him.
Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas described the operation as a "legitimate response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation and settler attacks," while mourning the Palestinian killed by "Israeli" forces.
Hamas said Palestinians "will not remain silent" in the face of what it described as aggression, settlement, displacement, and attacks on Palestinian land and holy sites.
The movement called on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and occupied al-Quds to escalate resistance and confront occupation forces and settlers.
Hamas also called for intensified efforts to confront settlement, annexation, and displacement plans and to protect Palestinian land, holy sites, and national rights.
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