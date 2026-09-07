Katz Orders ’Israeli’ Army to Prepare for Full-Scale War in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Security Minister Israel Katz said Monday that he had instructed the occupation army to prepare for a "full-scale war" against the Palestinian Authority's leadership, security forces, affiliated bodies, and what he described as "offensive infrastructure" in the occupied West Bank.

Katz said the instructions were intended to ensure that any confrontation would be "decisively" and rapidly concluded if the occupation determined that preparations were underway for an attack similar to the October 7 operation against "Israeli" forces and settlements.

He also outlined what he described as the occupation's policy in the West Bank, citing efforts to combat what he called "Palestinian terrorism," strengthen Jewish settlement, and maintain security stability.

The remarks effectively place the Palestinian Authority and its security apparatus within the scope of a potential "Israeli" military confrontation.

Katz's comments followed a stabbing operation near the Palestinian village of Osrin, southeast of Nablus, in which an "Israeli" settler was seriously wounded. "Israeli" forces subsequently launched search operations in the area.

The threat comes as "Israeli" officials have also raised concerns over the ability of occupation forces to protect newly established settlement outposts in the northern West Bank.

According to "Haaretz," the "Israeli" military warned that the outposts lack basic infrastructure needed for security and were established primarily for political rather than security considerations.

The warnings highlight a contradiction in "Israel's" West Bank policy, as officials cite security concerns while settlement expansion and the establishment of new outposts continue to fuel tensions and violence against Palestinians.

Settlement expansion has remained a central feature of "Israel's" policy in the occupied territory, alongside increased military raids, restrictions, demolitions, and pressure on Palestinian communities.