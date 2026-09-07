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Yemeni Forces Warn Saudi Arabia Over Continued Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that Saudi Arabia will face consequences for its continued aggression against Yemen, as Yemeni forces announced the downing of another Saudi reconnaissance drone.
Saree said Yemeni forces shot down an armed Saudi CH-4 reconnaissance drone while it was conducting what he described as “hostile missions” over al-Jawf governorate. He said the aircraft was the second drone downed within 12 hours and the fourth within 24 hours.
The Yemeni commander accused Saudi Arabia of escalating its military actions through airstrikes and what he described as massacres, most recently in al-Jawf, as well as deploying reconnaissance aircraft over Yemeni territory and supplying its mercenaries with various weapons.
He also pointed to the continued blockade of Yemen, saying the “Saudi enemy” must bear the consequences of what he described as crimes against the Yemeni people.
Saree’s remarks came after Saudi forces reportedly carried out airstrikes and launched cruise missiles against Yemen’s al-Jawf, al-Bayda, Marib, and Taiz governorates, according to the Sanaa-based SABA news agency.
Earlier, Yemeni Military Media released footage showing what it said was a Yemeni ballistic missile strike targeting trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi territory at the al-Wadi'a military camp in eastern Yemen.
The strike marks the latest in a series of Yemeni operations targeting Saudi-linked military assets amid renewed tensions between Sanaa and Riyadh.
Saree warned that continued Saudi aggression would not go unanswered, signaling that Yemeni forces intend to maintain military pressure in response to what they describe as ongoing Saudi attacks and violations.
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