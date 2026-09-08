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Iran: US Received Clear Warning from Our New Missiles

Iran: US Received Clear Warning from Our New Missiles
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s top security official Major General Mohsen Rezaei unveiled Washington has received a "clear warning" from the Islamic Republic’s new missile capabilities, after Tehran tested a new anti-ship missile near a US warship in regional waters. 

Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in a post on X early Tuesday that Iran has recalibrated its military posture against US warships. 

“In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran’s new missiles,” General Rezaei wrote.

He further added that “The operational posture toward US warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated.” 

His remarks came after a televised interview on Sunday in which he said an Iranian missile had forced a US warship to flee the engagement zone.  

“For the first time, we tested our anti-ship missile above an American warship,” Rezaei said. “This special missile created hell for the Americans, and they fled.”

He said even US Central Command could not conceal the incident, describing it as a warning that Washington’s naval blockade of Iran is vulnerable.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic’s response to the US economic war and naval blockade would include the establishment of a restricted maritime zone across the Gulf up to the US Navy’s blockade line.

"Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Gulf to the blockade perimeter," he confirmed.

Rezaei previously announced that any vessel entering the designated area without coordinating with Tehran would be placed on an Iranian sanctions list, with consequences for insurance coverage and future passage.

Iran Tehran gulf mohsen rezaei UnitedStates

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Last Update: 08-09-2026 Hour: 03:46 Beirut Timing

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