Yemen’s Ansarullah Launch Wide-Ranging Military Op Targeting Saudi Aramco, Military Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary group confirmed on Tuesday carrying out large-scale missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and vowed to continue operations deep inside the kingdom amid a sharp escalation.

In a statement, Ansarullah military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the group carried out a “large-scale” military operation using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

He said the attacks targeted Aramco facilities in Abha, Najran and Jizan, as well as Khamis Mushait Air Base.

Saree stressed that the strikes were “precise and direct” and caused extensive damage to the targeted facilities.

The spokesperson further stated that the operation was in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, detailing that Saudi Arabia had carried out 121 strikes over the past three days in Marib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz and Al-Jawf provinces.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of striking the Central Prison in Al-Hazm, Al-Jawf, causing casualties among inmates and visitors, including women and children.

“We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi territory, target its military buildups, and consolidate the equation of ‘blockade for blockade’ until the aggression stops and the blockade on our dear country is lifted,” Saree affirmed.

The Saudi Energy Ministry reported fires at energy facilities in the kingdom’s southern region and said some operations at the targeted sites were temporarily halted.

According to data compiled by Egypt's Intel Observer, the operations appear to have affected several strategic facilities, including Aramco's Jazan oil refinery and the Jazan Bulk Plant, where multiple hotspots were detected. Another hotspot was also identified near King Abdullah Airport in Jazan.