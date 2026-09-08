Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Forces Erase Palestinian Village in WB

“Israeli” Forces Erase Palestinian Village in WB
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have demolished nearly an entire Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, destroying homes, animal shelters and water infrastructure and leaving dozens of residents without shelter.

In Khirbet Al-Tabban in Masafer Yatta, in the South Al-Khalik [Hebron] Hills, the Zionist demolitions came without warning and lasted for several hours.

“What happened was the erasure of this village from existence,” local council head Nidal Younis said.

According to Younis, homes belonging to 12 families were destroyed, along with rainwater collection wells and small water tanks. Nearly all of the roughly 70 people living in the community were left homeless.

Resident Suad Mohammad Obeid said her family tried to save its belongings, only for much of what they moved to be crushed during the operation. Seven members of the family are young children.

Much of Masafer Yatta has been designated by “Israel” as a military training zone since the 1980s. Palestinians fought for decades to remain on land they say their families inhabited for generations, but “Israel’s” High Court rejected their petitions in 2022.

Younis further underlined that genuine Zionist military exercises in the area are rare, accusing the authorities of using the designation to pressure residents to leave.

The demolitions come amid mounting pressure on Palestinian communities across the West Bank. The UN says violence and displacement in the territory have reached record levels since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

Residents of Khirbet Al-Tabban mentioned that they intend to rebuild despite fears that the “Israeli” military could return and demolish the community again.

Israel Palestine westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Forces Erase Palestinian Village in WB

“Israeli” Forces Erase Palestinian Village in WB

4 hours ago
’Israeli’ Settler Seriously Wounded in Stabbing Near Nablus

’Israeli’ Settler Seriously Wounded in Stabbing Near Nablus

21 hours ago
’Israeli’ Shelling Targets School, Martyrs Child in Gaza

’Israeli’ Shelling Targets School, Martyrs Child in Gaza

one day ago
Palestinian Martyred in Settler Attack Near Qalqilya, Two Wounded

Palestinian Martyred in Settler Attack Near Qalqilya, Two Wounded

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 08-09-2026 Hour: 03:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot