Von Der Leyen Pushes back against Trump over Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said Greenland’s future is for its people and Denmark to decide, pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex the Arctic island.

Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory rich in minerals and strategically located close to North America. Denmark, which oversees the island’s foreign and security policy, is a member of both the EU and NATO. Trump has repeatedly argued that the US needs Greenland for national security and its mineral resources, putting Washington at odds with its European allies.

“Greenland’s future is for the people of Greenland and Denmark to decide, no one else,” von der Leyen said in the island’s capital, Nuuk, on Monday, concluding a two-day visit. She cited territorial integrity, sovereignty and the inviolability of borders as fundamental principles of international law.

The EU chief also announced €200 million [$232 million] in investment for this year and next as Brussels seeks to deepen its presence on the island. The package covers areas including internet connectivity, hydropower and critical raw materials.

Greenland’s mineral wealth is of particular interest to the EU. The island holds 25 of the 34 raw materials Brussels classifies as critical, and closer access could help the bloc reduce its dependence on China.

Von der Leyen’s trip came as Trump posted a map on Monday depicting Greenland, Canada and other parts of the Americas under the US flag. The image also included Iceland and was labeled ‘United States of America.’

Washington’s push for control of Greenland has strained relations with Denmark and other European allies. White House officials said earlier this year that military force remained “always an option,” raising the prospect of a confrontation between the two NATO members. Trump has also repeatedly questioned the alliance’s value to the US.

The visit also coincided with the start of Arctic Shield, military drills involving 11 NATO countries and around 400 troops in Greenland. No US personnel are taking part in the exercises, which run from September 7 to 18.