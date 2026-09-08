Ansarullah’s Unyielding Siege: Yemen’s Resistance and the Limits of Foreign Power

By Mohamad Hammoud

Defying global threats and years of foreign bombardment, Ansarullah, widely known as the Houthis, has consolidated its position as an entrenched political and military power in Yemen. By maintaining control over the northern highlands while projecting asymmetric military leverage across the strategic Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, the movement has significantly altered the regional balance of power. Its ability to withstand sustained economic pressure while imposing costs on foreign adversaries highlights what its supporters view as the failure of external intervention against a deeply rooted domestic resistance movement.

The Mechanics of Resistance and the Failure of Coalition Threats

The Houthis emerged in the 1990s as a Zaydi Shiite movement focused on defending northern cultural identity against political marginalization and perceived neglect by the central government. Following their capture of Sanaa in 2014, the movement expanded into a de facto governing authority, driven by an explicitly anti-imperialist posture and a stated commitment to national sovereignty.

When Washington and its allies sought to contain the movement through threats and direct military force, the Houthis refused to back down. Instead, they escalated attacks against foreign naval assets and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

According to Reuters, despite American officials’ claims that military pressure would neutralize the movement and restore Red Sea security, Western naval forces faced a prolonged confrontation and failed to eliminate Houthi capabilities. The deployment and eventual withdrawal of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group became a symbol for Yemenis of their ability to endure and outlast advanced militaries.

Asymmetric Power and Strategic Vulnerability in the Gulf

The Houthis’ military strategy does not depend on matching their adversaries’ weapon for weapon. Instead, the movement exploits Yemen’s rugged terrain, extensive tribal networks, and decentralized military structures to offset its opponents’ technological advantages.

This asymmetry is particularly evident in the economic imbalance between relatively inexpensive drones and missiles and the far more costly systems used to detect and intercept them. By sustaining the ability to threaten targets at considerable distances, the Houthis have sought to establish strategic deterrence extending beyond Yemen’s borders.

Their ability to threaten infrastructure and commerce forces adversaries-including the United States, "Israel," Saudi Arabia, and the UAE- to confront the economic and logistical costs of prolonged conflict.

Regional Alignments and Tehran’s Deterrence Calculus

Western political commentary often calls the Houthis an Iranian proxy. Yet the movement and its supporters maintain that its military and political decisions are driven primarily by Yemen’s domestic interests and its own strategic calculations. From this perspective, its relationship with Tehran represents a strategic partnership based on shared interests and mutual deterrence rather than simple external command.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait remains central to this equation. Any attempt to forcibly neutralize Houthi military capabilities risks disrupting one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, with consequences for international shipping, energy markets, and the broader regional economy.

The Failure of Foreign Containment and Future Trajectories

The conflict ultimately points to a broader reality that foreign decision-makers have struggled to address: military superiority does not necessarily translate into political control.

More than a decade of conflict, economic pressure, sanctions, and aerial campaigns has failed to eliminate the movement. Instead, the Houthis have continued to develop indigenous military capabilities and adapt to sustained external pressure.

As Western task forces project military power across the Red Sea, the Houthis have demonstrated an ability to influence the security and cost of maritime commerce through one of the planet’s most sensitive chokepoints. Their resilience has therefore become a central factor in regional strategic calculations.

Moving forward, any international policy that ignores the movement’s domestic roots, military adaptability, and asymmetric capabilities is unlikely to alter the underlying political reality in Yemen. From the perspective of Ansarullah and its supporters, the conflict has demonstrated a fundamental lesson: overwhelming foreign military power does not automatically defeat a deeply rooted movement determined to resist external coercion and defend what it regards as Yemen’s national dignity and sovereignty.