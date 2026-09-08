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’Israeli’ Occupation Assassinates Palestinian, Detains More Than 25 in Nablus
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" occupation assassinated Palestinian youth Abdul Karim Bani Jaber from Aqraba, east of Nablus, as its forces continued a large-scale raid across areas south of the city.
Meanwhile, occupation forces detained more than 25 Palestinians in Qabalan, south of Nablus, during an ongoing raid that began around 1:00 am.
Palestinian communities across the area have faced arrests, movement restrictions and military incursions amid the broader occupation campaign across the occupied West Bank.
The developments came following the martyrdom of Bani Jaber in Aqraba, adding to the Palestinian toll from continued "Israeli" aggression in the Nablus area. The raids have also disrupted civilian life through movement restrictions and interruptions to essential services.
Elsewhere, two Palestinians were wounded after "Israeli" settlers attacked a Palestinian home in Sahl al-Masoudiya near Burqa, northwest of Nablus. Occupation forces also shut commercial shops in Hawara, south of Nablus, further restricting economic activity.
In occupied Al-Quds, the occupation imposed a curfew in Anata and prevented ambulance crews from reaching patients and emergency cases. "Israeli" forces also began destroying major water lines amid the ongoing aggression against Anata and the Shuafat refugee camp.
The simultaneous raids, detentions, settler attacks, curfews and damage to essential infrastructure are placing mounting pressure on Palestinian civilians across the occupied West Bank and occupied Al-Quds.
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