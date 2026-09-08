Araghchi Blames US for Regional Tensions, Cites Progress on Hormuz Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held the United States responsible for the current tensions in the region, saying Washington’s “regrettable violation” of its commitments under the Islamabad understanding is behind the escalation.

Speaking during a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, Araghchi said the solution was “simple,” requiring Washington to return to its commitments and obligations and sign the memorandum of understanding.

He said a return by the United States to the commitments it made under the Islamabad understanding would create the conditions for restoring normalcy in the region.

Araghchi also discussed the latest negotiations between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, announcing “significant progress” in talks aimed at establishing a temporary route for maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

He said consultations between Tehran and Muscat were continuing to reach an agreement on mechanisms for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi expressed Japan’s concern over rising regional tensions and stressed the need for continued diplomatic coordination among regional states and other concerned countries to enhance regional security and ensure freedom and safety of navigation through the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei similarly said Monday that the Hormuz negotiations with Oman were ongoing and making “significant progress.”

He maintained that Washington bears responsibility for the war and warned countries against joining the US campaign against Iran, specifically cautioning South Korea over the consequences of aligning with Washington.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to its lowest level since May, averaging around 10 vessels a day over the past 10 days, according to Kpler data.

The decline follows US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday and retaliatory action by the IRGC Navy against three tankers and three additional US-linked vessels.