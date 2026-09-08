Netanyahu Orders Removal of Illegal Settler Outposts in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the removal of illegal settler outposts in the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu made the demand under pressure from "Israel's" main ally, the United States, which recently expressed concerns over the rise in attacks on Palestinian homes by "Israeli" settlers, the agency said. It was not immediately clear when the demolitions would begin.

The "Israeli" outlet "Ynet" previously reported that Netanyahu had instructed authorities to bring down around 100 outposts built without permission from the "Israeli" government.

According to data from the "Israeli" NGO Peace Now, around 340 outposts have been erected on Palestinian land in the West Bank, alongside 146 settlements formally recognized by authorities in "Israel" and receiving funding from occupied Al-Quds.

The outposts usually consist of light prefabricated structures housing small groups of settlers. While the "Israeli" government has demolished some unauthorized outposts over the years, they have frequently been rebuilt by radicalized settlers.

The UN and most countries consider "Israeli" settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law because they have been established on occupied Palestinian territory.

The UN relief agency OCHA said in August that settler violence in the West Bank averaged six incidents a day during the first six months of 2026. The attacks have displaced more than 2,300 Palestinians, including over 1,000 children, according to the agency.