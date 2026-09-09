Iran Targets US Base in Jordan, Warns Tanker Oil Tankers Crews in Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

Iran reportedly launched an attack on the Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan as the confrontation between Tehran and Washington expanded across the region.

“Israeli” Channel 14 reported direct hits on a US base in Jordan, while an “Israeli” media outlet claimed that more than 50 Patriot interceptor missiles were launched from the Zarqa Base in Jordan.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards announced that it launched "decisive and painful" missile strikes against the US Al-Azraq Base in Jordan, describing the attack as retaliation for US strikes on Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement, the IRG said it carried out intensive missile strikes against the US base in response to Washington's attacks on Iranian oil tankers, adding that the operation targeted facilities used to maintain, prepare, and deploy US fighter jets.

The IRG specifically said it targeted hangars housing F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter aircraft at the base.

The Force further stated that the confrontation would continue until attacks were halted.

"This confrontation will continue until the enemy's attacks are halted, and the battle will continue until then," the IRG declared.

Jordan hosts a significant US military presence, with the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base serving as an important hub for US operations in the region. The base has previously been targeted amid the broader conflict.

The reported attacks in Jordan came as the US Central Command said US forces had targeted five Iranian crude oil tankers.

According to the US military command, the strikes followed two instances in which the IRG targeted a US warship with ballistic missiles.

The development marks a further escalation in the confrontation, with military operations extending beyond direct attacks on Iranian and US military assets to include oil tankers and facilities used by US forces across the region.

The latest developments also follow warnings issued by the IRG Navy to crews aboard oil tankers near the ports and anchoring areas of Kuwait and Bahrain.

The IRG Navy accused US forces of targeting several Iranian oil tankers and called on crews in the vicinity of Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports to leave their vessels immediately, warning that the ships could be targeted.

The warning followed a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island off Iran's southern coast. Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the tanker was struck by a missile launched by US forces while it was located about four miles from Kharg Island.