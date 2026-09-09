IRG Targets 2 US Naval Vessels, 8 Tankers and 10 Ships in Retaliatory Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Two US vessels, eight oil tankers, and 10 other ships attempting to pass through the prohibited zone of the Strait of Hormuz have been targeted in the latest wave of Iran’s retaliatory operations amid the war of aggression against the country, according to the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].

In a statement issued at dawn on Wednesday, the IRG said the attacks were carried out in response to the US terrorist military’s attack on five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf region.

“The heroic IRG Navy, in response to the aggression and hostility of the terrorist US military in its attack on five Iranian oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, targeted two US vessels and eight oil tankers in the area, inflicting heavy damage on them,” the statement said.

It added that 10 ships had also been targeted after attempting to pass through a prohibited and unsafe area of the Strait of Hormuz, with the “provocation and support” of the United States.

“The Strait of Hormuz remains firmly under the surveillance and management of the capable and valiant IRG Navy,” the statement concluded.

The statement said the IRG Navy continues to exercise full control over the Strait of Hormuz and safeguard the trust of the Iranian people.

Earlier in the night, the IRG said its Aerospace Force had struck the US’s al-Azraq Airbase in Jordan with a missile barrage, inflicting “heavy damage on the hostile forces.”

The waterway has increasingly become a key arena in the US war on Iran, prompting Tehran to assert greater control over maritime activity in and around the strait.

Recent military exchanges have included US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and Iranian missile attacks targeting US naval forces.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRG Navy announced that it has successfully intercepted and captured a highly advanced, unmanned American underwater vehicle at the entrance of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“The unmanned submersible incorporates some of the world's most advanced underwater technology and was delivered to the US terrorist military in 2025,” the statement said.

The capture of the unmanned underwater vehicle [UUV] marks the latest in a long history of Iran intercepting and seizing advanced Western military technology.