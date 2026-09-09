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Accelerating Brain Drain: 1,369 Doctors Leave “Israel” in Three Years

Accelerating Brain Drain: 1,369 Doctors Leave “Israel” in Three Years
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By Al-Ahed Infographics

Between 2023 and 2025, 1,369 doctors left “Israel”; nearly twice the number recorded between 2013 and 2015. The trend peaked in 2024, when 530 doctors departed, while experienced physicians and several key specialties accounted for a significant share of the departures.


Accelerating Brain Drain: 1,369 Doctors Leave “Israel” in Three Years

 

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Last Update: 09-09-2026 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

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