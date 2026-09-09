Xi, Putin Stress Strategic Ties with DPRK on Founding Anniversary

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their countries’ strategic relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] as Pyongyang marked the 78th anniversary of the state’s founding on September 9.

Messages from the Chinese and Russian leaders were given prominent coverage in DPRK media on Wednesday.

Xi stressed Beijing’s commitment to maintaining and expanding relations with Pyongyang, describing cooperation between the two countries as a longstanding policy of the Chinese leadership.

“We will continue to strengthen the strategic guidance for the relationship between the two parties and the two countries, join hands to promote the development of our respective party and national affairs,” Xi said, adding, “We are willing to work to continuously enhance the well-being and friendship of the peoples of the two countries and make greater contributions to promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.”

The Chinese president also referred to his June visit to Pyongyang and his meeting with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

“You [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un] and I met again, opening a new chapter in the development of the relationship between the two parties and the two countries,” Xi said.

He further affirmed the political and ideological basis of bilateral relations, stating, “The two countries of China and North Korea are friendly socialist camps that protect and help each other and share a common destiny.”

“Vigorously safeguarding, consolidating, and developing the China-DPRK relationship is the consistent and unwavering policy of the Chinese party and government,” Xi added.

Putin, whose message was sent a day earlier, likewise pledged to continue strengthening Moscow’s relationship with Pyongyang.

“Without a doubt, together with you [Kim Jong-un], I will continue the closest joint efforts to further consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries,” the Russian president said.

Putin linked closer Russia-DPRK cooperation to broader regional and international developments.

“This fully aligns with the interests of the peoples of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, ensures regional security, and will contribute to establishing a more just and multipolar new world order,” he said.

The statements come as relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have expanded significantly in recent years, alongside closer political coordination among the DPRK, Russia, and China.

Leaders and officials from several other countries also sent anniversary messages to Pyongyang, including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Belarus, Sweden, Switzerland, Zimbabwe, Singapore, and Equatorial Guinea.

The DPRK observes September 9 as the anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, established in 1948 under Kim Il Sung.