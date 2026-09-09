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Dive-LD: The Deep-Sea Drone in the IRG’s Crosshairs
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed Infographics
The Dive-LD, or Large-Displacement Autonomous Underwater Vehicle [AUV], is an unmanned underwater drone measuring 5.8 metres and weighing nearly 3 tonnes. It can operate autonomously for up to 10 days and reach depths of 6,000 metres, with a modular, 3D-printed design enabling rapid integration of different sensors and mission payloads.
Key capabilities: underwater intelligence and surveillance, seabed mapping, mine detection, inspection of underwater cables and pipelines, anti-submarine warfare support, and data transmission.
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