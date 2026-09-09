Palestinians Detained as ’Israeli’ Forces Escalate West Bank Demolitions

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces detained 15 Palestinians in several areas across the occupied West Bank, as demolitions and settler activity continued across the territory.

In al-Issawiya, "Israeli" forces notified residents that they had 20 days to demolish their homes, according to local reports. "Israeli" forces also began demolishing several facilities and a house in the town of Silwan.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" settlers established a tent on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Rashaydeh, east of Bethlehem.

Village council head Bakr Rashaydeh said dozens of settlers erected the tent near the village's western entrance, raising concerns that an illegal settlement outpost could be established there.

Rashaydeh said settlers had recently intensified attacks against Palestinians in the Kisan area, including assaults on homes, attacks on shepherds, and the theft of sheep.

In the Jenin area, "Israeli" occupation forces began demolishing commercial and agricultural structures and greenhouses near the entrance to Arrana village, northeast of Jenin. Village council chairman Mahmoud al-Saadi said the owners had received demolition notices on September 3.

Around 16 structures had reportedly been served with demolition notices, including commercial shops, agricultural rooms, and greenhouses.

Al-Saadi said the exact number demolished remained unclear as the operation was still underway, adding that the demolitions were affecting structures that provide livelihoods for dozens of Palestinian families.

In al-Ram, north of occupied al-Quds, "Israeli" forces also began demolishing a sheep pen in the al-Aqbat suburb. Heavy firing of tear gas was reported during the operation, with local sources saying several Palestinians suffered suffocation.

The latest raids, demolitions, and settler activity come amid continued escalation across the occupied West Bank, including pressure on Palestinian communities, destruction of property, and the expansion of unauthorized settler outposts.