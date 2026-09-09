Russia Says Cargo Ship Carrying Military Supplies to Ukraine Damaged

By Staff, Agencies

A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while sailing toward the port of Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

The ministry said Russian forces continued overnight strikes against military-industrial facilities, Ukrainian seaports and vessels, and logistics centers supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

It said the cargo ship was damaged while transporting military cargo to Ukraine, without providing further details on the vessel or the extent of the damage.

Russian forces also targeted logistics facilities at the Starokazachye road checkpoint, which the ministry said are used to deliver military cargo into Ukraine, as well as a Kyiv warehouse belonging to a company producing unmanned boats, UAVs, and related components.

In the port of Mykolaiv, Russian strikes using high-precision ground- and air-based weapons and attack drones reportedly damaged four fuel and lubricant tanks and a storage facility containing military equipment intended for Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported strikes on the Trikhaty power substation, which supplies electricity to the Mykolaiv port, and the Nika-Tera cargo terminal, which it said was being used to store fuel, military equipment, and other supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the ministry, three additional fuel and lubricant tanks, three storage facilities containing military cargo, and a drone production facility and warehouse at the terminal were destroyed.

Separately, Moscow announced that Russian forces had taken control of the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region, saying the capture followed what it described as active military operations.