Trump Vows to Hit A Lot more Iranian Tankers

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed that the US has already taken out “about nine” Iranian oil tankers and threatened to attack “a lot more,” as the two countries trade strikes on commercial and military vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command has confirmed that it destroyed eight Iranian crude carriers in two recent operations - three on September 5 and another five on Tuesday - after accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] of firing ballistic missiles at US warships.

“We’ve taken out about nine of their tankers,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “You’re going to see a lot more.”

Trump did not elaborate on potential targets or the timing of further attacks, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran would continue to lose tankers whenever it targets US naval vessels.

“They lost five more last night. Four were damaged. One was sunk. So, they’ll continue to pay a price for that,” Rubio said, adding that the US will continue to “strangle them economically.”

CENTCOM said the five vessels struck on Tuesday were the Kaviz, Charminar, Horizon 1, and Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, and the Derya near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub. US forces ordered the crews to abandon the ships before they were attacked and “rendered inoperable,” CENTCOM said.

Iran has retaliated by striking ten vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, including two US Navy ships and eight tankers. CENTCOM has denied that its warships were hit. Iran also launched ballistic missiles toward the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, while the IRG warned tanker crews near Bahrain and Kuwait to abandon their vessels ahead of potential attacks.

The renewed confrontation has driven Brent crude back above $100 a barrel amid concerns over further disruptions to one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Trump, however, predicted that oil prices would stabilize and that the broader war with Iran would end “immediately after” the November 3 US midterm elections, claiming that Iran has already lost and is attempting to hold out long enough to influence the vote.

“I think the war will end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer.”

Asked about the prospect of renewed negotiations with Tehran, Trump said his administration is “not looking for it,” although he acknowledged that talks could still take place.

“There is a lot more than nuclear,” he said with regard to an agreement, adding that other issues will now have to be put on the table.