CBS: US Warplanes Damaged in Iranian Strikes on Military Base in Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple US military aircraft have reportedly suffered damage in ‌Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the US-run Muwaffaq Salti air base, also known as al-Azraq base, in Jordan.

In an X post Wednesday, a CBS reporter said an American A-10 Thunderbolt [also called Warthog] was struck ‌and left with a missing wing, while roughly eight F-15 fighter jets sustained light damage and were placed back into service.

“American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriots missiles defending against the Iranian strikes,” the report noted, further proving several reports that months of war with Iran have diminished the US weapons stockpile and left the country with a depleted arsenal of interceptors.

Located roughly 100 kilometers from Jordan’s capital of Amman, the Muwaffaq Salti air base is a key facility used by terrorist US forces. It has been repeatedly targeted by Iran in reprisal for deadly US attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] said its Aerospace Force had struck the Muwaffaq Salti air base with a missile barrage after the United States attacked several Iranian commercial and oil vessels.

It added that the operation, which targeted maintenance and repair hangars, aircraft preparation facilities, and shelters housing F-35, F-16, and F-15 warplanes, inflicted “heavy damage” on the enemy.

“Faced with the heroic and powerful naval forces of the IRG in the Strait of Hormuz, the enemy, from a position of incapacity, helplessness, and weakness, resorted to desperate actions and immediately received a decisive response,” the elite military force said in a statement.

The IRG strikes the US’s al-Azraq Airbase in Jordan and two American warships with missile barrages in retaliation for American aggression against Iranian oil tankers.

The United States and “Israel” launched their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

Forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s resistance, successful retaliatory operations, and a powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the United States conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched devastating strikes against strategic American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic.