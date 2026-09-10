Netanyahu Issues Iran Threat from Syrian Al-Sheikh Mountain

By Staff, Agencies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that “Israel” is “very close” to defeating Iran during a visit to “Israeli” troops stationed atop Al-Sheikh Mountain [Hermon] in Syrian territory, seized by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] following the collapse of former President Bashar Assad’s government.

Netanyahu visited the strategic summit on Wednesday alongside War Minister Yisrael Katz and IOF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai. In a video released by his office, he pointed to Damascus, Lebanon and the Syrian Golan Heights, claiming that “Israel” now exercises “absolute control” over the surrounding area.

Netanyahu said “Israel” would not allow an armed force to establish itself near the border before turning his remarks toward Tehran. “The main task is to defeat the regime in Iran,” he said, adding, “We are very close to it,” while claiming that the entire “axis” would ultimately fall.

Syria condemned the visit as an “illegal entry” into its territory, with its Foreign Ministry describing it as provocative and a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

Damascus called on the UN and other international actors to pressure “Israel” to end its incursions.

“Israel” seized the Syrian side of Al-Sheikh Mountain and other positions inside the UN-monitored buffer zone in December 2024 following Assad’s fall. Although initially described as temporary, the military presence has since become entrenched. During Wednesday’s visit, Katz said “Israeli” troops were “not moving” from the so-called “security zone.”

Just a day earlier, a UN commission warned that “Israeli” military activity inside Syria had become increasingly sustained and entrenched, describing the presence as a “belligerent occupation” and warning that some actions against Syrian civilians could amount to war crimes. “Israel” rejected the findings, claiming it has no territorial ambitions in Syria and that its presence is solely for security purposes.

The continued military presence in Syria and southern Lebanon has also created tensions with Washington. In July, US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Netanyahu to withdraw from both countries, saying, “they don’t want you there.”