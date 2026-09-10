Iran Boosts Defense Capabilities, Signals Swift Response

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Armed Forces are preparing to unveil new defense capabilities in the coming days, according to a senior Iranian military source.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Defense said Thursday that the country’s defense industry is a well-established indigenous sector built on the knowledge and capabilities of its young people and cannot be eliminated.

The ministry said the industry has become more firmly established, dynamic, intelligent and advanced, adding that a glimpse of this “iceberg” would soon be revealed.

The announcement follows remarks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohhebi, who outlined what he called an equation of 20 for two: “If the enemy attacks two targets in Iran, we will attack 20 targets of theirs,” signaling Iran’s expanded military capabilities.

Earlier, on September 1, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said efforts to rebuild and strengthen the armed forces in both offensive and defensive sectors were progressing.

He said Iran was using every available opportunity to advance its capabilities and had achieved military progress over the past 15 months equivalent to an entire decade, highlighting indigenous technological development and the rebuilding of military strength beyond the enemy’s capabilities.

Against this backdrop, Iranian officials have stressed the military’s readiness to respond rapidly to any aggression. Brig. Gen. Hassan Hassan-Zadeh, commander of the IRG in Tehran Province, said Thursday that the armed forces were prepared for swift offensive operations from anywhere in the country and to destroy the enemy.

Hassan-Zadeh said the capability for rapid deployment and special operations had been developed through years of repeated training, adding that the offensive posture sends “a clear message to our enemies.”

He also rejected claims by Trump and Netanyahu that Iran’s armed forces had been destroyed, saying they are now “more capable than ever before.”

The remarks come shortly after the IRG has at times shifted toward a policy of preemptive strikes against US bases in the region.