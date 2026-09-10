Trump Pitches $5,000 Payout as Republicans Brace for Midterms

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump pledged to give every adult US citizen $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections, during a nearly two-hour speech at the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas, where he attacked Democrats and defended his war on Iran.

The proposal, which could cost more than $1 trillion, immediately raised ethical concerns while underscoring Republican anxiety over the approaching elections.

Trump also urged voters to “pretend that I’m on the ballot,” despite an approval rating of about 38% that has prompted several vulnerable Republican candidates to distance themselves from the convention.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed without evidence that his second term had been “the most successful two years” in presidential history, while warning that a Democratic victory would cost Americans their border security, tax cuts, safety and wealth. “We will defeat communism in America,” he declared.

Republicans are hoping the convention will boost a party expected to lose control of the House. Yet the muted turnout, including swathes of empty seats during Trump’s speech, highlighted the limited enthusiasm surrounding the gathering.

Trump nevertheless wrongly claimed the arena was full and that an equal number of people were outside, a claim not observed by Guardian reporters.

The convention’s buildup was similarly chaotic, with Trump’s speaking schedule repeatedly changed. The two-day event, featuring roughly 12 hours of programming, brought together Trump allies, candidates and cabinet officials, while much of the agenda centered on showmanship and attacks on Democrats.

Trump also focused heavily on Iran, warning Tehran “not to get cute” or face a harsh US response. At the same time, he acknowledged the economic strain caused by soaring oil prices, recounting how he told advisers that war was necessary because Iran was allegedly weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon.

Throughout the speech, Trump attacked Democratic candidates and portrayed a Republican loss as a threat to the country. Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin, meanwhile, dismissed the gathering as a “bizarre dog-and-pony show” aimed at protecting Trump’s “fragile ego,” accusing the president of dragging Republicans toward defeat.

Earlier, Republicans had said the convention would focus on lowering costs, securing the border, improving public safety and putting American workers first. However, speakers repeatedly targeted Democrats over transgender rights and other cultural issues, suggesting that culture-war themes will remain central to the Republican campaign.

Trump is scheduled to speak again Thursday, although he promised a shorter address. He ended Wednesday’s speech with another appeal to voters: “Please pretend that I’m running.”