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Yemeni Forces Reportedly Capture Key Area Near Bab al-Mandab
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Armed Forces have taken control of the key al-Ardhi port area overlooking the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Thursday, citing its correspondent in Sanaa.
The report said the capture gives the Yemeni Armed Forces greater control over Yemen’s coastline overlooking the strait and could allow forces fighting Saudi-backed groups to exert greater influence over maritime traffic between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The fall of al-Ardhi was described as the latest outcome of a rapid military campaign along Yemen’s western coast against Saudi-backed mercenary groups.
Control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, whose name means “Gate of Tears” in Arabic, would give the Sanaa government significant leverage over maritime traffic entering and leaving the Red Sea.
The development could strengthen Yemen’s position in its ongoing confrontation with the Saudi-led coalition and reinforce its “siege for a siege” doctrine, which seeks to counter the blockade imposed on Yemen by Riyadh.
The reported breakthrough is part of a broader multi-front offensive by the Yemeni Armed Forces, with Saudi-backed defenses reportedly collapsing at several points along the western coast.
Over recent days, Yemeni forces have announced the capture of the strategic districts of Hays and al-Khawkhah, the coastal town of Yakhtul, and advances toward the outskirts of the strategic Mokha port.
The reported capture of al-Ardhi marks a potentially significant development in the battle for Yemen’s western coastline, particularly given the strategic importance of Bab al-Mandab to maritime traffic between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
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