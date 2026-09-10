Palestinians Killed and Injured in Gaza as Ceasefire Toll Rises

By Staff, Agencies

One Palestinian was killed and 30 others injured across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as the "Israeli" aggression against the enclave continues, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Thursday.

The ministry said several victims remain trapped beneath rubble and on roads, while ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them due to the ongoing conditions.

It added that 1,359 Palestinians have been killed and 4,571 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 11. A further 831 bodies have reportedly been recovered during the same period.

According to cumulative figures recorded since the start of the "Israeli" occupation's genocide on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has reached 73,670, while 174,682 Palestinians have been wounded.

The ministry also reported 5,000 amputation cases resulting from the ongoing "Israeli" genocide, alongside 300 neurological and spinal injuries and around 10,000 cases requiring intensive, long-term rehabilitation.

The figures were released in a statement marking World Physical Therapy Day on September 8.

The ministry said physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Gaza have shifted from “merely a complementary option to a vital lifeline,” helping prevent disabilities from worsening and supporting thousands of wounded Palestinians.

It stressed that the need for rehabilitation has grown sharply because of the scale and severity of injuries sustained across the Gaza Strip.

Medical teams continue to treat patients facing serious and potentially permanent physical consequences, while shortages and difficult conditions further complicate access to long-term care.

The latest casualties come despite the ceasefire, underscoring the continued humanitarian and medical crisis in Gaza, where thousands remain in need of urgent treatment, rehabilitation, and access to basic healthcare services.