Democrats Prepare Broad Investigations Into Hegseth if They Win Congress

By Staff, Agencies

Congressional Democrats are preparing to intensify scrutiny of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if they regain control of Congress in November, with lawmakers considering hearings and investigations into the Trump administration’s handling of the Iran war and other controversies, POLITICO reported.

Democrats are weighing the use of congressional oversight and subpoena powers to investigate alleged war crimes, Pentagon business dealings, the removal of senior military officers, and other disputes surrounding Hegseth’s tenure at the Defense Department. Some lawmakers have also discussed the possibility of seeking Hegseth’s impeachment.

“Hegseth and crew better buckle up and lawyer up because we are coming at them full on,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) told POLITICO, describing the planned oversight as an effort to examine what he called an exceptionally corrupt and non-transparent Pentagon.

With less than two months before the midterm elections, Democrats say they are prepared to use multiple investigative tools, including hearings, briefings, informal meetings, and requests for information. Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said lawmakers would use “all of the tools” available to obtain information and hold officials accountable.

Potential investigations would cover the Iran war, a lethal campaign against alleged drug smugglers in Latin America, the dismissal of senior military officers, Hegseth’s blocking of military promotions, conditions facing US troops stationed abroad, and the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington.

Democrats are also considering investigations into the politicization of the military and business dealings involving the Trump family.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who would chair the House Armed Services Committee if Democrats take control of the chamber, has pledged stronger oversight and has not ruled out using subpoena powers against Pentagon officials.

The confrontation follows the breakdown of bipartisan support for annual defense policy and spending legislation, with Democrats protesting the Iran war and the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget.

If Democrats secure a congressional majority, the investigations could ultimately expand into an impeachment effort against Hegseth, potentially making the defense secretary one of the administration’s most prominent congressional targets.