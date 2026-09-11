IRG Navy Destroys US military Unmanned Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has announced the destruction of a US unmanned surface vessel [USV] in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the vessel was deployed by the US military.

In a statement issued Thursday night, the IRG Navy said the United States had in recent days deployed unmanned vessels to the Strait of Hormuz, which is an attempt to avoid direct engagement with Iranian forces.

“The terrorist and aggressor US military, fearing the approach of the brave fighters of Islam and confrontation with them, has in recent days begun deploying its unmanned vessels to the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said.

The IRG Navy further stated that its forces targeted one of the US unmanned vessels at the entrance to the strategic waterway.

"With the help of Almighty God, the IRG Navy struck one of the enemy’s unmanned vessels, hull number 5838, a Saildrone, at the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, thwarting its aggressive mission," it added.

The IRG Navy also issued a warning over the presence of hostile forces in the waterway, stressing that it maintains control and intelligence surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed and under our intelligent control and comprehensive intelligence surveillance, and any hostile presence in this strategic waterway will be targeted,” the statement said.

Commander of the IRG Navy Rear Admiral Ali Ozmayi confirmed the capture, stressing that any hostile move in the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed and under our intelligence surveillance and smart control. Any hostile move will be targeted,” he said.

On Wednesday, the IRG targeted two US vessels, eight oil tankers, and 10 other ships attempting to pass through the prohibited zone of the Strait of Hormuz in the latest wave of Iran’s retaliatory operations amid the war of aggression against the country.

Also on Tuesday, the IRG Navy announced that it had successfully intercepted and captured a highly advanced, unmanned American underwater vehicle at the entrance of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“The unmanned submersible incorporates some of the world's most advanced underwater technology and was delivered to the US terrorist military in 2025,” the statement said.