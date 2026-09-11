Iran Demands End to Yemen Blockade, Urges Immediate Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called for the immediate resumption of dialogue over Yemen, saying the country’s issues can’t be resolved through a continued blockade or military confrontation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Tehran’s position that Yemen’s independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and that the “illegal and inhumane blockade” imposed on the country must end.

The ministry said security and stability in West Asia and the Red Sea region could not be achieved without respecting the legitimate rights and dignity of the Yemeni people.

The statement added that the current developments in Yemen must be understood in the context of events unfolding over more than a decade.

It stressed that the Yemeni people, as heirs to a “brilliant civilization and history,” have the right to live in dignity, free from pressure, intimidation and an unjust blockade, with their national sovereignty and territorial integrity fully respected.

Iran also emphasized the need to consider the interests of the Islamic nation, particularly as West Asia faces “unprecedented aggression, oppression, and expansionism” by the Zionist entity, with the complicity of the United States.

Furthermore, the statement called for the immediate resumption of dialogue under the agreed-upon roadmap and urged the implementation of its provisions, adding that Tehran was prepared to offer “any good offices” to help advance the process.

This comes as Yemeni forces have taken control of key areas and military positions in the coastal district of Al-Mokha, west of Taiz Governorate.