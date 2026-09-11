Trump’s $5,000 Gamble: When Propaganda Meets a War That Won’t End

By Mohamad Hammoud

US President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas was less a governing address than a political performance designed to distract Americans from problems his administration has failed to solve. CNN’s Daniel Dale documented a series of false and misleading claims, including Trump’s assertion that more than $20 trillion has been invested in the United States during his second term. CNN noted that even the White House’s own figure of $11.2 trillion referred largely to investment announcements and pledges, not money actually invested. Trump also repeated the false claim that he had won the presidency three times, when he won in 2016 and 2024 and lost in 2020. He further claimed that 25 million migrants entered the country during the Biden administration, a figure CNN said was nowhere close to federal encounter data.

The pattern matters because these are not isolated exaggerations. CNN’s fact-check makes clear that Trump repeatedly turns political claims into supposed facts: economic promises become achievements, an election defeat becomes a victory, and immigration statistics become whatever number best serves the argument. When facts become obstacles, Trump simply replaces them with assertions delivered with enough confidence to sound authoritative.

The $5000 Election Dividend

Then came the most revealing promise of the night: $5,000 for every adult American if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress. Reuters reported that the proposed “Trump dividend” could cost approximately $1.35 trillion, while its legality, funding and implementation remain unclear. Trump did not offer Americans $5,000 now. He offered it after the election, and only if voters deliver the political result he wants.

That distinction is central. Tying a government payout to the electoral success of one political party turns economic relief into an electoral inducement. Trump is effectively telling voters that their reward depends on keeping Republicans in power. At a moment when Americans are struggling with inflation and rising energy costs, the proposal looks less like a carefully designed economic policy than a campaign tactic dressed up as a dividend.

Iran and the Limits of Trump’s Victory Narrative

The same disconnect appears in Trump’s description of the war with Iran. He continues to present the conflict as evidence of American dominance and predicts that the war will end immediately after the midterm elections. Reuters reported that Trump made that prediction on Wednesday even as the conflict entered its seventh month and oil prices climbed above $100 a barrel. Yet the battlefield is producing a far more complicated picture. Reuters reported that Iranian attacks damaged multiple US military aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. One A-10 reportedly lost a wing, while roughly eight F-15s sustained lighter damage.

The same week, Reuters reported that Iran captured a US Dive-LD autonomous underwater vehicle at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, an advanced system built by California defense company Anduril. The Pentagon acknowledged the loss while saying that the vehicle was older and lacked classified payloads, but the incident nevertheless represented a notable demonstration of Iran’s ability to challenge U.S. military operations in its own strategic neighborhood. The point is that a country Trump portrays as thoroughly dominated is still capable of striking American assets and disrupting the assumptions behind Washington’s strategy.

Even more damaging to Trump’s political narrative is the warning from inside the conservative movement. Tucker Carlson has argued that Republicans are heading toward a midterm wipeout because Trump abandoned voters who expected an “America First” agenda and instead became associated with another costly foreign war. Carlson’s criticism matters not because he speaks for all Republicans, but because he is speaking directly to voters who once formed part of Trump’s coalition.

A President Cannot Declare Victory into Existence

Trump can declare victory, inflate investment figures, promise trillions in future benefits and insist that Iran is on the verge of defeat. But reality does not become obedient simply because the president speaks with certainty. The damaged aircraft in Jordan, the captured underwater vehicle and Iran’s continuing ability to retaliate expose the gap between political messaging and military reality. And when a president responds to economic anxiety with a conditional $5,000 dividend tied to Republican control of Congress, Americans have every reason to ask whether they are being offered sound policy- or simply an extraordinary political incentive at election time.