Yemeni Forces Report Gains in Western Provinces, Advance Toward Bab al-Mandab

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni military units and allied fighters have taken control of hundreds of kilometers of territory in the strategic western provinces of Hudaydah and Ta’izz, advancing toward the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a televised statement on Friday, Saree said Yemeni forces had driven Saudi-backed mercenary groups from six districts across the two provinces and cleared approximately 5,400 square kilometers of territory.

He said the gains came during a large-scale operation dubbed “Allah is stronger in might and stronger in inflicting punishment.”

Saree claimed that Yemeni forces had also defeated seven divisions of Saudi-backed fighters comprising 38 brigades, killing and wounding hundreds and capturing many others.

He added that Yemeni forces had liberated a large number of prisoners who were allegedly being held in inhumane conditions at detention facilities operated by Saudi-backed forces.

Yemeni air defense units, Saree said, carried out 32 operations during the campaign and intercepted and shot down nine Saudi aircraft.

He praised Yemeni servicemen for what he described as their sacrifices in defending the country.

Saree also reaffirmed that the Red Sea remains open to all vessels except Saudi shipments, which remain subject to a naval blockade.

He said the Yemeni military would maintain its “siege for a siege” equation and target Saudi military buildups while intensifying attacks in response to any further escalation.

The Yemeni spokesman said these measures would continue as long as what he described as aggression against Yemen persists and the blockade is not completely lifted.

On July 20, the Sanaa government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, describing it as a response to what it called an “unjust and oppressive siege” imposed on Yemen for nearly 12 years.

Yemeni forces have since reported several operations targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.