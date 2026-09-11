Trump Defends Iran War as Fuel Prices Surge

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said he has no regrets over launching the war against Iran, insisting he would make the same decision again as soaring fuel prices and growing public concerns over the conflict threaten Republican prospects ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“I don't believe in the word 'regret,'” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “If I had it do again, I would do exactly as I did.” He also dismissed reports suggesting that some of his supporters have become increasingly frustrated or demoralized by the war.

Trump reiterated his claim that the conflict would end immediately after the midterm elections, saying, “It ends right after the election.”

The comments come as the US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran, which began on February 28, continues to affect American consumers through rising fuel and living costs.

With Trump’s approval ratings in the low 30s, the White House has sought to reinforce Republican support ahead of the elections.

At a Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump pledged a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of Congress.

Democrats condemned the proposal as “illegal,” accusing Trump of attempting to “bribe” voters. Trump offered no details on how the program would be funded, saying only that “our country is making so much money.”

Democratic lawmakers have also sharply criticized the war’s impact on consumers. Senator Chuck Schumer said the conflict had caused “skyrocketing prices at home” while putting US servicemembers at risk abroad, while Senator Alex Padilla accused Trump’s Iran war of driving up oil prices and increasing costs at the pump.

Concerns over disruptions to regional energy supplies briefly pushed oil prices above $110 a barrel on Friday, while US diesel prices rose above $6 per gallon. AAA put the average at $6.06, representing a 60% increase since February 28.

The disruption is closely linked to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has effectively blocked hostile ships from passing through the strategic waterway.

Around one-fifth of global crude oil normally passes through the strait, making the confrontation a major source of uncertainty for energy markets and US consumers.