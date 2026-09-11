France Calls for ’Israeli’ Withdrawal From Syrian Territory

By Staff, Agencies

France’s Foreign Ministry has called for the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces from Syrian territory while expressing support for concluding a security agreement between Syria and "Israel".

The ministry said any "Israeli" military presence in the separation zone along the Syrian border constitutes a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

It reaffirmed France’s support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and stressed that the safety and security of its personnel must be preserved.

The French position came after the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria called for all perpetrators of serious violations to be held accountable, warning that selective justice for international crimes is incompatible with international law and could fuel renewed grievances and undermine reconciliation.

In a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 8, the commission highlighted major human rights challenges in Syria, including violations linked to "Israeli" military operations, weak accountability, restrictions on civic space, and the continuing political and economic consequences of the Syrian conflict.

The commission also addressed gender-based violations, continued instability in Sweida, and detention practices in northeastern Syria. As of September, it said "Israeli" occupation forces had detained 49 people, including two children, on Syrian territory. Some detainees are reportedly being held incommunicado, raising concerns over possible torture and ill-treatment.

Syrian state television Al Ikhbariya reported that "Israeli" forces on Thursday abducted a man and his son from al-Rafid in the southern Quneitra countryside and took them to an unknown location.

The UN commission further noted that very few trials have been conducted against those responsible for serious human rights violations in Syria’s coastal and western regions during the early months of 2025, as well as in Sweida in July 2025, particularly in cases involving missing persons.