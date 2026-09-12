Iran: Strait of Hormuz Remains under Our Full Control, US must Be Blamed for Rising Fuel Prices

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s full control, saying the United States is to blame for regional maritime insecurity and should be faulted for rising global fuel prices.

“The insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of US actions, and if the international community is concerned about rising fuel prices, it should reprimand the United States,” Baghaei said during a televised interview on Friday.

Baghaei reminded that the strait was completely open before February 28, but Iran subsequently took measures to safeguard its national security.

“Under these circumstances, we are entitled to take measures to protect the country’s security,” he stated.

The waterway became “somewhat safer” following the Islamabad MoU, the spokesman noted, adding that Iran honored its commitments after the understanding, while the US violated its own commitment 23 days later.

“Their [the Americans’] pretexts [for committing the violations] had no basis,” Baghaei said.

The official, meanwhile, discussed a planned meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf’s littoral states in Oman, where the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be among the issues discussed.

According to Baghaei, Iran and Oman are expected to explain the process and outcome of consultations between the two countries regarding transit through the waterway.

“It is important that your diplomacy succeeds in bringing countries to the conclusion that we should sit together and talk, particularly without the presence of extra-regional countries and others,” the official remarked.

“This is a diplomatic achievement.”

“Everyone around the world has understood that the presence of the United States in the region does not create security,” Baghaei said.

Iran remains committed to good-neighborly relations with regional countries and has asked them not to allow their territory to be used for attacks against the Islamic Republic, the diplomat stated.

“Now is the time to talk about endogenous security,” he said. “I do not want to say that the military presence of others in the region will end tomorrow, but we must provide security for the region ourselves, and the time for that is now.”

‘Saudi Arabia, Japan to face accountability for backing anti-Iran resolution’

Baghaei also addressed the resolution recently adopted against Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, which has faulted the Islamic Republic’s refusal to provide access to the nuclear sites attacked during American-“Israeli” aggression.

“Did they not consider how Iran is supposed to provide access to the sites that have been attacked when we ourselves have been attacked?” he asked.

“This resolution demonstrates the confusion of its sponsors.”

Baghaei, meanwhile, singled out Saudi Arabia and Japan for supporting the resolution.

“There is absolutely no justification for Saudi Arabia and Japan voting in favor,” he stressed. “These countries are responsible for the consequences of this decision, and we will hold them accountable.”

The spokesman reminded that Iran remains in a state of war, citing the sanctions, the illegal naval blockade, and the other instances of pressure being employed against the country.

However, he rejected the suggestion that Iran had failed to pursue diplomacy, saying, “No one can accuse Iran of failing to use diplomacy to repel aggressors.”

“Diplomacy is not separate from the battlefield. Just as the battlefield is active in defending the country, the Foreign Ministry’s activities multiply severalfold,” he said.

The official addressed the damages suffered by Iran during foreign aggression, but stressed, “Iran is now wounded but proud.”

“In modern times, Iran has never been this powerful, and Iran’s strength is owed to the steadfastness of the Iranian people.”