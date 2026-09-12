Drone Attacks Shut down Key Saudi Oil Pipeline

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia has been forced to shut down its strategic East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks damaged pumping facilities along the route, dealing another blow to the kingdom’s ability to export oil amid the US war on Iran .

The Saudi Energy Ministry said on Friday that the pipeline was hit at several locations in the Riyadh and Medina regions the day before, causing “some injuries” and prompting the authorities to halt operations as a “precautionary measure.” Emergency teams are assessing the damage, and Riyadh has not said when pumping will resume.

Two US officials cited by CNN said preliminary analysis indicated that at least two pumping stations along the pipeline were struck by drones. Satellite imagery reportedly shows extensive fire damage at one facility and a smaller fire at another.

The East-West pipeline carries oil from Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province across the kingdom to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. It can transport up to 7 million barrels per day, with around 5 million bpd available for export after supplying Western refineries.

The route has become particularly important since the US aggression on Iran led to severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia reportedly rerouted around 5 million barrels per day that would otherwise have been loaded at Gulf terminals through the pipeline to the Red Sea.

The pipeline shutdown comes as Ansarullah revolutionary movement in Yemen have pushed back Saudi-backed government forces and seized the Red Sea port of Mocha and Mayun Island at the entrance to another strategic waterway, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Satellite imagery from September 9 appears to show significant damage at Saudi Aramco’s Jazan facilities in the south of the kingdom, including at least four oil storage tanks destroyed and signs of fire damage at a processing area. The attacks followed a major Yemeni missile and drone barrage against energy sites in Jazan, Abha, and other southern cities, which the Saudi authorities say forced operations at some facilities to be halted.

Riyadh said the latest attack on the pipeline did not come from Yemen or Iran, but from Iraqi territory. Saudi Arabia reserved the right to defend its territory and critical infrastructure, but said it would hold off on retaliation at the request of Iraq’s prime minister, giving Baghdad an opportunity to investigate and prevent further attacks.

The developments leave Riyadh squeezed between disruptions at both ends of its export network: Iran has challenged shipping through Hormuz in the east, while Yemen’s Ansarullah advance threatens Red Sea traffic in the west. Saudi oil production already plunged to 6.238 million barrels per day in August, its lowest level since 1990, according to Bloomberg.

Oil prices remain above $100 a barrel following the renewed escalation. Brent settled at around $104.61 on Friday, ending the week nearly 9% higher.