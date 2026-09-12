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Yemen Toll Rises to 82 as Saudi Aggression Continues Since Sept. 3

Yemen Toll Rises to 82 as Saudi Aggression Continues Since Sept. 3
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By Staff, Agencies

Saudi attacks across Yemen have claimed the lives of 44 civilians and wounded 38 others since September 3, bringing the total civilian toll to 82, according to the Sanaa Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the attacks struck several governorates, including al-Jawf, Hodeidah, Taiz, Saada, Sanaa, and Hajjah, with five children among those who lost their lives.

The deadliest strike targeted the Central Prison in al-Jawf, where the number of martyrs has risen to 35, while seven others were wounded.

The mounting civilian toll comes amid an escalation in Saudi attacks as the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] advance along the country’s western coast.

On Thursday, the YAF seized the strategic Red Sea port city of al-Mokha before advancing south to take control of Mayun Island and Dhubab, strengthening their position near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial global maritime route.

In response, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have vowed to launch a counteroffensive, including airstrikes, as fighting intensifies across several fronts.

Earlier, the YAF said Saudi warplanes conducted 54 airstrikes across six governorates within 12 hours, targeting al-Jawf, Marib, Taiz, Hodeidah, Saada, and al-Bayda.

The YAF subsequently carried out missile and drone operations targeting military positions and energy infrastructure in retaliation.

Yemen ansarullah bab elmandeb strait SaudiArabia

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