Ansarullah: Riyadh Must Reckon with Yemen’s New Reality

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah political bureau member Ali al-Emad said Friday that Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] advances across Yemen are aimed at expelling foreign forces from the country, describing the recent operations as part of a carefully calculated plan.

Al-Emad said local communities played a key role by providing intelligence and logistical support while building a broad popular support base. He said Yemenis increasingly understand the nature of the war and can distinguish between allies and adversaries.

Al-Emad accused Saudi Arabia of failing to grasp developments on the ground, arguing that Riyadh continues to promote outdated narratives despite losing local influence and its former tools inside Yemen.

As the YAF entered areas they had retaken, the Sanaa government declared an amnesty to stabilize the areas and prevent reprisals. Al-Emad said the YAF’ presence there was “clear and unmistakable,” contrasting it with what he described as the diminishing US presence.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry in Sanaa said Saudi Arabia’s failure to acknowledge the changes on the ground would bring further losses for Riyadh. It urged Saudi Arabia to recognize that Yemen had broken free from its influence and said ending hostilities and pursuing peace would be the less costly path for Riyadh.

A Yemeni military source also told SABA that Saudi forces were targeted east of al-Jawf, with dozens of military vehicles reportedly set ablaze.

Earlier, the YAF said an operation launched on September 3 along Yemen’s western coast drove Saudi-backed forces from six districts across Taiz and Hodeidah, covering 5,400 square kilometers.

The operation, supported by local tribes, reportedly resulted in hundreds of Saudi-backed personnel being killed, wounded, or captured, while several Yemeni detainees held for years were freed.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the offensive followed years of attacks on local communities and aimed to expel Saudi-backed forces and prevent efforts to impose Saudi control over Yemeni territory.

He said the YAF struck seven military divisions comprising 38 brigades and secured the retaken areas.

Despite intensive Saudi air support, the YAF said its ground operations continued, while its air defenses carried out 32 operations and reportedly downed nine aircraft.

The YAF also reaffirmed that maritime navigation remains safe for all vessels except Saudi ships covered by its announced ban, pledging to maintain its “blockade for blockade” policy and respond to escalation with escalation until the aggression and blockade on Yemen end.

Saree reaffirmed the YAF’s commitment to Yemen’s liberation, independence, and national sovereignty, while praising Yemeni fighters, tribes, and civilians for their support.