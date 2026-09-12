Lebanese President: No Talks With “Israel” For Now

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed Saturday that there are currently no new direct talks with “Israel,” stressing that the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], the return of detainees and displaced people, and reconstruction remain national priorities.

During an unannounced visit to Nabatieh in southern Lebanon alongside security chiefs and the army commander, Aoun said the visit was intended to reassure residents that the state stands with them and is working to provide essential services.

At Nabatieh Government Hospital, Aoun praised medical staff for continuing to provide care despite difficult conditions and risks to their lives. He also visited the Western Zawtar church in the Nabatieh district.

The remarks come as the “Israeli” occupation continues its aggression across southern Lebanon despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed by Lebanon and “Israel” in Washington on June 26, 2026, aimed at ending the state of war. Recent attacks have targeted civilians, including children, women, paramedics, and journalists, while residential homes and infrastructure have also been struck.

The occupation has continued shelling towns and villages with artillery, airstrikes, and drones, alongside the burning of agricultural land and the demolition of homes and infrastructure.

On Thursday, the IOF carried out a series of explosions in Mays al-Jabal and Bani Hayyan. In al-Mansouri, they detonated civilian homes and infrastructure amid artillery fire, with more than 10 powerful explosions reported since midnight, causing tremors felt in Tyre and nearby villages. Another major blast was reported east of Al-Khiam.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the IOF have also adopted methods aimed at demolishing homes without entering the areas directly, including dropping barrels filled with explosives onto rooftops using drones before detonating them.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” warplanes carried out three airstrikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and artillery repeatedly shelled the town. Another airstrike targeted the area between Zibqin and Shihin southeast of Tyre, while artillery fire struck the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah toward Mayfadoun.