Putin: BRICS is “Not Against Anyone” As Summit Opens

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said BRICS is “not against anyone” and is instead focused on the development and prosperity of its members, as world leaders gathered in New Delhi for the group’s 18th summit.

Speaking Friday at the BRICS Business Forum, Putin said the bloc’s work serves the common goal of sustainable development and prosperity for its countries and peoples.

He said BRICS seeks to unlock its members’ potential through “business diplomacy” by facilitating cooperation and investment among companies and entrepreneurs.

Putin contrasted this approach with what he described as the West’s “ugly forms” of competition, including unilateral “illegal restrictions” and secondary sanctions targeting countries unwilling to follow others’ interests.

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow remains open to cooperation beyond political blocs, saying, “We are open to working with the whole world.”

On Friday, Putin held meetings with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade, energy, defense, space, and other areas of cooperation.

The diplomatic meetings preceded two days of leaders’ discussions on trade, investment, energy, and global challenges.

BRICS, which began as a four-country forum, has expanded into an 11-member economic grouping with growing global influence amid rising geopolitical tensions and pressure on the Western-led international order.