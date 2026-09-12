Trump: Iran War Could End “Very Soon”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the conflict with Iran could end “very soon,” while offering little concrete evidence for his prediction and accusing Tehran of deliberately prolonging the war for electoral reasons.

Speaking after meeting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Ireland, Trump suggested the conflict could continue until after elections, claiming that Iran was attempting to “hold out as long as they can to complicate the election.” He did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Trump again insisted that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, saying, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” while predicting that oil prices would fall significantly if the fighting ends.

The US president also claimed that Yemen’s Ansarullah had communicated that they did not want a direct confrontation with Washington. According to Trump, the group was allowing most ships to move through the Red Sea, while the US was maintaining what he described as strong control of the waterway through an aggressive naval blockade.

Trump said American forces were intercepting around 25 boats a day, mostly at night, and acknowledged that Washington had anticipated that the conflict would push oil prices higher.

His comments came amid continuing regional tensions and uncertainty over the course of the war. While Trump presented an eventual end to the fighting as increasingly likely, his remarks offered no clear timetable or explanation of what diplomatic or military developments would bring the conflict to a close.

Trump also defended his administration’s policies toward Gaza, rejecting accusations that Washington was facilitating genocide or supporting “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank.

“When you say Gaza, you know we put out the fire and we get all the hostages,” he said, referring to efforts that he said had secured the release and recovery of hostages held in Gaza.

For Iran, the central issue remains its sovereignty and its right to resist what Tehran regards as foreign military pressure. Trump’s comments suggest Washington is still focused on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while simultaneously seeking an end to a conflict that has already intensified instability across the region.