“Israeli” War Minister Threatens to Eliminate Any Individual who Comes Close to S Lebanon Heights

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz has threatened to “eliminate” anyone approaching the Ali Al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, claiming that the army is preparing to assert control over the strategic territory.

Katz claimed on Sunday that “Israeli” occupation forces had murdered members of the Hezbollah Resistance movement and destroyed their infrastructure in the region, while also preparing to stop the group or any other organization from regaining a presence.

He said that the ridge is included in what “Israel” refers to as the “Yellow Line” - a military zone stretching roughly 10 kilometers [6 miles] north of the border inside southern Lebanon, and a self-proclaimed “security zone” inside Lebanon, covering approximately 700 square kilometers [270 square miles].

The “Israeli” war minister further claimed that the entity’s occupation forces would not retreat from or reposition in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah was disarmed throughout the Arab nation.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has condemned “Israel’s” continued attacks on Lebanon, saying “Israel” is violating international humanitarian law and calling for greater international action to protect civilians.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA], “Israeli” forces conducted additional airstrikes and artillery assaults on multiple locations in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

“Israeli” fighter jets targeted the Ali Al-Taher Forest located on the outskirts of Nabatiyeh Al-Foqa, followed by a subsequent strike on the town within a span of less than 15 minutes.

The aircraft subsequently conducted two successive strikes on Kfar Tebnit, and less than thirty minutes later, a third strike was carried out on the town.

An additional “Israeli” airstrike struck near Al-Dabsha hill, located on the outskirts of Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa, while Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah was subjected to “Israeli” artillery bombardment.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

The strikes occurred despite a US-sponsored framework agreement between the Beirut government and “Tel Aviv”, signed on June 26.

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