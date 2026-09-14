Former “Israeli” Army’s Chief: Netanyahu Concealed Prior Warnings of Oct. 7

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” Army’s chief of staff Dan Halutz has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of concealing warnings ahead of the October 7 operation and laid ultimate responsibility for the deadly security failure on him.

Halutz was responding to a “Haaretz” report unveiling that that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed had warned Netanyahu about a major operation being planned by Hamas ten days before the operation. Netanyahu reportedly downplayed the threat and did not alert “Israel’s” security chiefs.

Netanyahu’s office called the report an “absolute lie,” while the UAE neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.

In an interview aired by “Israeli” radio station 103FM on Sunday, Halutz said he believed the reported conversation had indeed occurred and stated that there were multiple indications that Netanyahu knew more than he disclosed.

“What could be simpler for the Emirati prince than to say there was no conversation if there was no conversation?... There are so many supporting reasons to understand that the man knew far more than he told those responsible for solving the problems afterward. Because he was incapable of solving the problems. He knew and concealed it,” Halutz said.

“I don’t know how to get inside the mind of this psychopath. What goes through his head? Only he knows,” he added when asked why Netanyahu had failed to act.

According to “Haaretz”, “Israel’s” internal security agency “Shin Bet” received a separate warning that then-Hamas late leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing an “earthquake” and a “terrifying operation,” and Netanyahu was briefed on it.

Halutz acknowledged that the security failure was “total, broad, and included everyone,” but argued that Netanyahu bore ultimate responsibility for failing to bring the meeting to a conclusion.

“You can constantly level accusations at the supporting actors in the film. But in the end, if the film is bad, you blame the lead actor,” Halutz said.