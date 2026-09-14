IRG Downs Another Advanced MQ-1 Drone over Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that it has intercepted and destroyed another advanced MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRG Public Relations Office said in a statement on Monday that the drone was detected and engaged by an advanced air-defense system operated by the IRG Aerospace Force.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out under the control of Iran’s integrated air-defense network.

“The advanced MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed over the skies of the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement said.

Last week, the Iranian Army air defense also shot down a US MQ-1 drone over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, the Army said its air defense forces detected, tracked, and targeted the drone in southeastern Iran before striking and destroying it.

General Sharif hailed the recent capture of an unmanned US underwater intruder as a tangible example of Iran’s technological innovation and active deterrent power.

The Strait of Hormuz has increasingly become a key arena in the US war on Iran, prompting Tehran to assert greater control over maritime activity in and around the strait.