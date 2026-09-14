Gulf-Iran Meeting on Strait of Hormuz Postponed

By Staff, Agencies

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced on Sunday that the regional meeting set to bring together Gulf and Iranian foreign ministers in Salalah on Monday has been postponed.

Al-Busaidi said the decision was made “in the interests of consensus”, adding that Oman remains committed to fostering dialogue that supports regional stability and long-term cooperation.

Mohammad Ali Bak, director-general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Persian Gulf Department, told IRNA that the move came at the request of several regional countries and reflected a joint decision by Muscat and Tehran.

He added that Iran, working closely with Oman, would determine a new date for the talks.

The gathering, an Omani-led initiative, was first reported by the Financial Times on Friday, which cited sources describing it as an effort to win regional backing for a temporary framework governing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks followed signals in August that Tehran and Muscat were nearing an arrangement to ease disruptions to Hormuz traffic, though any lasting agreement would likely need Washington's approval, given the US naval blockade on Iran and its objections to Iran-Oman arrangements that bypass it.

Oil prices climbed in the days leading up to the scheduled meeting on fears of continued supply disruption, with shipping through Hormuz still well below prewar levels.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the planned meeting as a foundational step toward regional security, telling Al Mayadeen on Saturday that it would serve as a key building block for stability in the Gulf.