Yemeni Forces Continue Targeting Saudi Positions

The Yemeni Forces issued the following statement:

Our forces responded to the brutal Saudi aggression targeting our country and our people, particularly the significant escalation represented by more than 300 airstrikes in the past five days with Saudi warplanes F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, launched from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases and that had targeted most Yemeni provinces.



By the grace of Allah, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a large-scale, qualitative military operation targeting military facilities and infrastructure, including aircraft hangars, radar installations, runways, ammunition depots, and other targets at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

Dozens of ballistic missiles and drones were used, and the strikes were precise and direct, thanks to Allah's power and might.



The operation inflicted significant losses on the base, by the grace of Allah. The Armed Forces will continue their qualitative military operations deep inside Saudi as long as the unjust aggression against our people continues. Any new aggression will be met with broader and more intense operations, Allah's willing.



We will continue to uphold the equation of a siege for a siege and escalation with escalation, targeting Saudi troop buildups until the aggression ceases and the siege on our beloved country is lifted.