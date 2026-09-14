Saudi Airstrikes Kill Civilians in Yemen as Clashes Intensify

By Staff, Agencies

At least two civilians were killed and another injured when a Saudi airstrike destroyed a bridge in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz, as clashes between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed mercenaries intensify along the country’s western coast.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television, citing local sources, reported that the casualties occurred Monday evening when a Saudi airstrike targeted al-Barah Bridge in the Maqbanah district. The strike destroyed sections of the transport bridge, cutting off the area from nearby regions.

Saudi aircraft also carried out three airstrikes on the strategic Red Sea city of Mokha, although no casualties or the extent of damage were immediately reported.

In Sa’ada province, Saudi combat drones conducted several strikes on the Ayash area in Monabbih district, while Saudi artillery repeatedly shelled the region.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi aircraft had conducted 54 airstrikes against locations across Yemen over the previous 24 hours.

He said the raids targeted areas in Hajjah, al-Jawf, Lahej, Ta’izz, and Ma’rib provinces, with the aircraft operating from Saudi bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif.

Saree warned that the ongoing Saudi aggression would not go unanswered and would face what he described as a “crushing response.”

Earlier, dozens of Saudi-backed militants were reportedly killed and others wounded when Yemeni forces repelled an attack and launched a counteroffensive north of al-Kana’is in al-Jawf’s Khabb wa ash Sha’af district.

A Yemeni military source said several military vehicles, weapons, and ammunition were destroyed.

The latest clashes followed the reported killing of four senior field commanders of Saudi-backed forces and the wounding of five others in fighting in the Kahbub mountain range, which overlooks the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Al-Masirah reported that those killed included a battalion commander and two platoon commanders, while those wounded included senior commanders from the so-called Fourth Brigade, First Division, and Second Battalion.