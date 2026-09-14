13 Killed in ’Israeli’ Strikes on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

At least 13 people, including six children, have been killed in new "Israeli" strikes on southern Lebanon, marking the highest reported death toll from a single day of attacks in recent weeks.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday that 12 people, including six children and three women, were killed when an "Israeli" strike hit a residential building in Kfar Rumman. The attack reportedly occurred shortly after midnight.

The ministry also said a medic was killed and two others wounded in a separate "Israeli" drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle in the town. A local woman said the residential building was struck as children were preparing to leave for school.

The "Israeli" military claimed it had targeted people transferring weapons in the area. However, Reuters reporters said children’s schoolbooks were visible among the concrete debris at the site.

Eight-year-old Mustafa Farhat reportedly lost his mother and grandparents in the attack, while rescuers searched for his father’s body.

The latest attacks come after days of escalating strikes despite a ceasefire reached in June, raising concerns that the violence could develop into a renewed "Israeli" military offensive against southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, at least 11 people, including two women, were killed in "Israeli" attacks on three towns near the Ali al-Taher ridge, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The recent strikes also destroyed Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Four additional people, including a woman, were killed in "Israeli" attacks on Friday. Lebanese security officials have warned that further escalation in the south could continue in the coming weeks.

According to official Lebanese figures, "Israeli" attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,358 people, injured more than 12,359, and displaced over one million. Tens of thousands of homes, including entire border villages, have also been destroyed or demolished.