YAF Down Saudi F-15 over Marib: We Didn’t Attack Mecca

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Ma'rib Province while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of Saudi military formations.

In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the aircraft was targeted and brought down using a homegrown surface-to-air missile, marking a successful operation against Saudi aerial aggression.

Saree said the operation comes in response to Saudi aerial aggression after Saudi warplanes carried out more than 450 airstrikes during the past week using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases.

According to the statement, the Saudi strikes targeted the provinces of Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib, Saada, and Al-Bayda, causing civilian casualties.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also announced that they had confronted a Saudi aerial formation consisting of F-15 and Typhoon aircraft over Marib after the aircraft attempted to search for the wreckage of the downed fighter jet.

The statement further mentioned that the Saudi aircraft were targeted with homegrown missiles and were forced to retreat from Yemeni airspace.

“The skies of Yemen will not be open to violations,” Saree asserted, affirming that the YAF would continue defending the country's sovereignty and airspace.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces rejected accusations that the YAF targeted Mecca, describing the claims as part of a misinformation campaign led by Saudi authorities.

The statement stressed that Yemeni operations are directed against Saudi military facilities and oil infrastructure, which are far from religious sites.

"Yemen poses no threat to the holy sites. Our operations are directed exclusively at oil facilities and military bases," Saree asserted.