US House Votes to End War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times reported that the US House of Representatives has approved a War Powers Resolution directing President Donald Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress authorizes continued military action.

The measure passed by a vote of 220-204, marking the third time the House has moved to invoke its war powers authority and challenge the administration’s continuation of the war.

The resolution seeks to limit the president’s ability to maintain US military involvement in the Iran war without congressional approval, citing Congress’ constitutional authority over decisions involving prolonged military engagements.

Supporters of the measure argue that the administration has continued military operations without authorization from lawmakers, raising concerns over the expansion of presidential war powers.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in backing the resolution, highlighting divisions in Congress over the scope of executive authority in wartime.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and former US Marine who introduced the measure, criticized the administration’s handling of the conflict and called for greater congressional oversight.

“Remember when Donald Trump said that this war would last just a few weeks?” Moulton said.

He added that Congress must "actually ask tough questions, as the Constitution directs us to do, rather than be subservient to another warmongering administration."

The House action does not immediately change US military policy, as the measure must still pass through the Senate before reaching the president.

Trump is expected to veto the resolution if it reaches his desk, while overriding a veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress.

The vote reflects a broader dispute in Washington over the balance of war-making powers between the presidency and Congress, with lawmakers divided over whether the executive branch can continue major military operations without explicit authorization.

The vote comes ahead of the US midterm elections, with the war on Iran becoming a major issue in domestic political debates.

Supporters of the resolution have pointed to concerns over the duration and costs of the campaign, while Republican lawmakers backing the administration have defended the president’s authority to conduct military operations.